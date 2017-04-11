Local Baseball and Softball Plus Mazara Receives Honor

Paris – Tonight will be round two of the Crosstown Showdown on the diamond. The Paris Wildcat baseball team took the first game, but North Lamar has been on a roll. The North Lamar Pantherette softball team looks to stay perfect while Paris is hoping to stay in playoff contention. First pitch on MIX 107.7 is at 6pm . Baseball will follow in progress at 7:30 . The Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs are also in a rivalry game. The Lady Patriots and Lady Mustangs get underway at 6pm . Prairiland and Chisum baseball tussle for playoff positioning at 7.

Mount Pleasant – High school baseball and softball continues district play tonight. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers head to Longview to face the Pine Tree Pirates and Lady Pirates. Softball begins at 6pm . First pitch for varsity baseball is set for 7. The Mt. Vernon baseball and softball teams face off with rival Winnsboro tonight. First pitch to both games is set for 6pm this evening. And the Pittsburg Pirates and Lady Pirates are at home to host Pleasant Grove. Pittsburg softball is in 2nd place against the 6th place Lady Hawks, while the Pirates baseball team looks to knock off unbeaten PG. Both games begin at 6pm .

Sulphur Springs – High school baseball and softball continues district play tonight. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats move up to 13th in the class 5A rankings, while the Lady Cats have notched 20 wins on the season. They’ll be on the road to square off with Marshall. First pitch to the softball game is at 6pm . Baseball begins at 7pm . The Mt. Vernon baseball and softball team is up against the Winnsboro Raiders and Lady Raiders. The Purple Lady Tiger’s sit in 2nd place in district 13-3A while the Raider baseball team remains unbeaten. First pitch to both contests is set for 6pm .

The Texas Rangers hit the road for the first time this season when they visit the L-A Angels. Texas is 2-4 while the Angels are off to a hot start at 5-2. The Rangers send Cole Hamels to the hill this evening while Los Angeles counters with Tyler Skaggs. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:05 . In other Rangers news, outfielder Nomar Mazara was named American League Player of the Week.

The Dallas Mavericks make retired Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, a Maverick for a day. The former signal caller will dress out and sit on the bench in the Mavs final home game of the season against the Denver Nuggets. Tip off tonight is set for 7:30 .

