Local Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Drop Game Two of A’s Series

Paris – Last night the district 13-3A champion Prairiland Lady Patriots assert their dominance over the Cooper Dogette’s, 15-0. Prairiland finishes 12-0 in the district. Cooper is also playoff bound at 7-4 with one game remaining. Meanwhile, the Chisum Mustang baseball team comes up just short to Chapel Hill, 4-3. Prairiland and Cooper baseball square off at Patriot Field tonight at 7pm . The Paris Wildcats and Lady Cats go to Atlanta tonight after being rained out yesterday, while the North Lamar Panthers and Pantherette’s visit Pittsburg.

—

Mount Pleasant – Mt. Pleasant High School has another athlete sign to compete at the next level. Chandler Curry will sign this afternoon to play baseball at Odessa College. The signing will be at the Athletic Fieldhouse at 3:15 . Mt. Pleasant baseball team will take on Texas High tonight at 7pm in Texarkana. Mt. Pleasant softball beat the Texarkana Tigers last night 5-4, pulling them into a three way tie at 9-2 with Texas High and Sulphur Springs. The Chapel Hill Red Devils notched a key victory last night on the diamond, beating Chisum, 4-3. The Red Devils currently occupy a playoff spot in 13-3A.

—

SS – The Cooper Bulldogs district 13-3A baseball game with the Prairiland Patriots has been moved to tonight due to weather conditions. The game is set to be played at Patriot Field with first pitch at 7pm . The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats enjoyed a bye before picking play back up this weekend. Both teams are at the top of the district standings, with Sulphur Springs baseball is tied with Hallsville for first place, while the softball team is log jammed at the top with Texas High and Mt. Pleasant. All three teams currently sport a 9-2 record in 16-5A.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to the Oakland A’s, 4-2. The Rangers lead 2-0 before Oakland scored all their runs in the bottom half of the 6th inning. Texas sits at 5-9 on the season and will wrap up their series with the Athletics this afternoon [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is set for 2:35pm .

—

NHL playoffs continued last night Columbus avoids a sweep after beating Pittsburgh, 5-4. The New York Rangers win over Montreal, 2-1, to even the series up at two games apiece and San Jose crushes Edmonton, 7-0 to even pull even at 2-2.

—

And in the NBA playoffs, The 8th seeded Chicago Bulls beat #1 seed Boston, 111-97 to take a 2-0 series lead. Toronto wins over Milwaukee, 106-100 to even the series at a game apiece. And the LA Clippers are knotted up with Utah after winning last night, 99-91.