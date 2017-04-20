Local Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Finish Bad Road Trip With Loss

Paris – The Prairiland Patriot baseball team is hitting their stride, beating rival Cooper 1-0. Ethan Mullins threw the complete game shutout to help Prairiland lock in a playoff spot. The North Lamar Pantherettes wrap up district play in dominating fashion beating Pittsburg, 10-1. Finishing 10-0, the Pantherettes will be the No. 1 seed in district 14-4A. North Lamar baseball falls to the Pirates, 4-3 and the Paris Wildcats lose to Atlanta, 7-1 while the Lady Cats lose a pitchers duel to the Lady Rabbits 1-0 in eight innings.

—

MP – Chapel Hill Red Devil’s Athletic Director and head girls basketball coach, Matt Garrett, is nominated for Vice President of the TABC. Garrett is a three time coach of the year, along with being a three time state champion and has been apart of the TABC for nearly 20 years.

In high school baseball and softball the Pittsburg Pirates are back in the playoff picture after a 4-3 win over North Lamar. The Lady Pirates fall to 4th ranked North Lamar, 10-1. Pittsburg softball enters the post season next weekend as the 2nd seed in district 14-4A.

—

SS – Area athletes will be participating in the Area Track and Field Meets starting today. Sulphur Springs will send 13 total runners and jumpers to compete in 16 different events. The meet will be held at Lucas Lovejoy with the top four advancing to the Regional meet next weekend.

In high school baseball and softball, the North Hopkins Panthers defeat Cumby in a rivalry game, 10-2. The Cooper Bulldogs fall in a pitchers duel to Prairiland, 1-0 and the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears drop a game to Saltillo, 7-4. District play resumes tomorrow for local teams.

—

The Texas Rangers were crushed by Oakland last night, 9-1, the lone Ranger run came off the bat of Joey Gallo [AUDIO]. It’s Gallo’s 3rd homer of the season. Texas falls to 5-10 this season and start a four game series at home this weekend against the Royals. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05pm .

—

In the NHL post season, Ottawa edges out Boston, 1-0 for a 3-1 series lead. Washington beats Toronto, 5-4 to even the series at two games apiece. Minnesota avoids the sweep against St. Louis, with a 2-0 shutout and Anaheim eliminates Calgary in four games after beating the flames, 3-1.

—

And in the NBA playoffs, John Wall and the Wizards beat Atlanta, 109-101 and lead the opening round two games to none. Houston comes from behind to beat OKC, 115-111 in spite of Russell Westbrooks 51 point, 13 assist, 10 rebound triple double. And the Golden State Warriors throttle Portland, 110-80 to go up 2-0.