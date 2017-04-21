Local Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Win in Extra Innings

Paris – Area baseball games have been moved due to weather conditions. The Paris Wildcats host Liberty Eylau this afternoon at Chisum High School. First pitch on 101.9 KBUS is set for 4pm . The North Lamar Panthers have also moved their game against Pleasant Grove up to 4:30 . The game will be broadcast live on MIX 107.7. And the Chisum Mustangs are on the road taking on Mt. Vernon at 6.

MP – The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers look to clinch the district 16-5A title when they host the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats. Both teams, along with Texas High, have a 9-2 record. First pitch is at 6pm . The Tiger baseball team look to keep pace for the post-season vs. district leader, Sulphur Springs at 7pm . The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils welcome Como-Pickton. Softball begins at 6pm . The Chapel Hill baseball team fights for playoff position at 7:30 . And Mt. Vernon hosts Chisum tonight at 6.

SS – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats look to clinch the district 16-5A title when they visit the Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers. Both teams, along with Texas High, have a 9-2 record. First pitch is at 6pm . The Sulphur Springs baseball team can stay at the top of the district standings with a road win over Mt. Pleasant. First pitch is at 7. Mt. Vernon can continue to climb up the district ladder at home against Chisum at 6. And the Cooper Bulldogs head to Winnsboro at 6 as well.

Delino Deshields drives in the walk off run last night to give the Rangers a 1-0 win over Kansas City in 13 innings. With Joey Gallo on 2nd, Deshields singled to left for the game winner. Andrew Cashner threw six innings of scoreless baseball while the bullpen shut out the Royals for seven frames. Texas and Kansas City play game two of four tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is at 7:05 .

In the NBA playoffs Cleveland beats Indiana, 119-114 behind a Lebron James triple double to go up 3-0 in the series. Milwaukee throttled Toronto, 104-77 to go up two games to one. And the Memphis Grizzlies not a win over San Antonio 105-94. The Spurs lead 2-1.

