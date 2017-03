A local couple who live on Hwy 11E near Winnsboro were arrested by SCU officers after a 1 year old and 3 year old tested positive for a high level of methamphetamine in their systems. 27 year old Kayla Marie Letney and 40 year old Rustin Yates Russell were each charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and bond for each was set at $100,000.