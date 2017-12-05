Local High School Hoops Plus A & M Commerce Lions Continue Run

Area high school hoops teams will be in action tonight .

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots look to stay red hot when they visit the Clarksville Tigers. The Chisum Mustangs hit the road to take on North Hopkins. The North Lamar Panthers are at home to welcome in the Class 5A Sulphur Springs Wildcats, while the Paris Wildcats make the trip to take on the Mt Pleasant Tigers.

Mount Pleasant – The Daingerfield Tigers will be at home as they welcome in the 14th ranked Mt Vernon Tigers. The Mt Pleasant Tigers look to continue their solid start when they welcome in the Paris Wildcats to Willie Williams Gym beginning at 7:30 pm . Meanwhile, the 23rd ranked Chapel Hill Red Devils will make the trip to Tyler to take on All-Saints.

Sulphur Springs – The 13th ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats out of class 5A will make the trip to take on the North Lamar Panthers in Paris beginning at 7:00 pm. Sulphur Springs is currently 8-1 on the season. The North Hopkins Panthers well welcome in the Chisum Mustangs this evening. Tip-off is at 6:00 o’clock.

The No. 8 Texas A&M-Commerce Lion football continue their run in the postseason with a spectacular 31-21 win over 2nd seeded Minnesota State-Mankato in the Region Finals. Leading up to the victory Lions Quarterback, Luis Perez was selected as Super Region Four Offensive Player of the Year. Perez has thrown for over 4,000 yards on the season with 40 touchdowns. Next up, Texas A&M-Commerce will host Harding in the National Semi-Finals at Memorial Stadium on Saturday kicking off at 2:30 pm.

The Dallas Mavericks continue their trend upwards after a win over Denver last night, 122-105. Harrison Barnes notched 22 points, 10 rebounds double-double while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. dropped in 20 as well. The Mavs are only 7-17 on the season but have won five of their last eight. They’ll travel to Boston tomorrow to take on the Celtics, who have the NBA’s best record at 21-4.

The Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Sean Lee are optimistic about the defensive captain returning to action this weekend against the Giants. Lee has been sidelined for a month with a pulled hamstring but says he is good to go. The Cowboys kick off with the Giants on Sunday at noon .

The Texas Rangers have signed relief pitcher, Mike Minor, pending a physical. Last season with the Royals Minor stabilized 55 holds as a middle reliever with 2.55 ERA.

