Local Softball and Baseball Plus Rangers Take Down Angels

Paris – Different showdown, same results. The Paris Wildcat baseball team gets back on track with a 4-2 win over North Lamar. Both teams sit at 3-3 in district play. The Pantherettes continue to dominate district 14-4A with a 14-0 victory over the Paris Lady Cats. North Lamar softball can clinch a district title tomorrow against Atlanta.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team continues down the playoff path, beating Pine Tree last night on the road, 6-2. The Lady Tigers softball team dominates the Lady Pirates, 20-3 in five innings. Mt. Pleasant softball is 7-2 in district 16-5A. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger’s beat rival Winnsboro last night, 2-0. Mt. Vernon softball is 8-2 and currently in 2nd place in 13-3A.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team added another 16-5A win, beating Marshall 13-3. The game was a make up after being rained out on Tuesday . The Lady Cats improve to 6-2 in district play. The Sulphur Springs baseball team travels to Marshall tomorrow at 2pm . Sulphur Springs baseball and softball return to the field tonight to host the Texas High Tigers and Lady Tigers.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers close out a win over the L-A Angels, 8-3. Despite the wide margin win, Jose Leclerc collects the save since he entered the ballgame in the 8th inning in a 3 run ball game and closed out the 9th. Mike Napoli started the scoring for the Rangers with a solo blast [AUDIO.] Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez also homered for Texas. It’s Darvish day as the series concludes today with the rubber match. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is at 2:37pm .

—

The Dallas Mavericks finish out the season with a 100-93 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Nicolas Brussino lead the team with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dallas ends with a 33-49 record and have nearly a 90% chance at a top 10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The playoffs begin on Saturday .

—