Local Softball and Baseball Plus Rangers Take Down Angels

Paris – Different showdown, same results. The Paris Wildcat baseball team gets back on track with a 4-2 win over North Lamar. Both teams sit at 3-3 in district play. The Pantherettes continue to dominate district 14-4A with a 14-0 victory over the Paris Lady Cats. North Lamar softball can clinch a district title tomorrow against Atlanta.
Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team continues down the playoff path, beating Pine Tree last night on the road, 6-2. The Lady Tigers softball team dominates the Lady Pirates, 20-3 in five innings. Mt. Pleasant softball is 7-2 in district 16-5A. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger’s beat rival Winnsboro last night, 2-0. Mt. Vernon softball is 8-2 and currently in 2nd place in 13-3A.
Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team added another 16-5A win, beating Marshall 13-3. The game was a make up after being rained out on Tuesday. The Lady Cats improve to 6-2 in district play. The Sulphur Springs baseball team travels to Marshall tomorrow at 2pm. Sulphur Springs baseball and softball return to the field tonight to host the Texas High Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Last night the Texas Rangers close out a win over the L-A Angels, 8-3. Despite the wide margin win, Jose Leclerc collects the save since he entered the ballgame in the 8th inning in a 3 run ball game and closed out the 9th. Mike Napoli started the scoring for the Rangers with a solo blast [AUDIO.] Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez also homered for Texas. It’s Darvish day as the series concludes today with the rubber match. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is at 2:37pm.
The Dallas Mavericks finish out the season with a 100-93 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Nicolas Brussino lead the team with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dallas ends with a 33-49 record and have nearly a 90% chance at a top 10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The playoffs begin on Saturday.
The post season is already underway in the National Hockey League. The Pittsburgh Penguins take a 1-0 series lead after beating Columbus, 3-1. The New York Rangers blank Montreal 2-0 in their series opener. Boston wins game one over Ottawa, 2-1. San Jose beat Edmonton in overtime, 3-2 and St. Louis wins in OT as well, 2-1 over Minnesota. Tonight Washington hosts Toronto. Chicago welcomes Nashville and Anaheim hosts Calgary.