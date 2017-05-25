Local Sports Plus Dyson Suffers Another Bad Outing

Paris – The Annual Memorial Day Three-Man Scramble is set to tee off this weekend. The tournament begins Saturday morning at 8. The last group starts at 1pm . The Memorial Day Tournament is a Paris Golf and Country Club tradition and the first of a number of tournaments scheduled to be played, including the 4th of July tournament.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs continue their playoff journey with a best of three series in the Class 3A, Region 2 title round against Howe. Game one is tonight at 6pm at Texas A&M Commerce. Game two is Saturday at 7:30 and game three will follow if necessary. All games will be broadcast live on STAR 96.9.

—

Sulphur Springs – Texas A&M Commerce men and women’s golf coach, Tyler Schiffelbein, has resigned from his position. Schiffelbein will be relocating to Kansas where his wife accepted a promotion in her field. He’ll depart on a high note, as the Lion men’s team won the 2017 Lone Star Conference Championship, their first conference title in nearly 20 years.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall again to the Boston Red Sox, 9-4. Mike Napoli’s 5th inning bomb gave Texas a 2-1 lead. But it would be the Red Sox posting seven runs in the 7th inning to put the game away. With the Astros and Angels losing, the Rangers remain in 2nd place, seven games back of Houston. Texas looks to avoid being swept by Boston tonight. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:10 .

—

Game seven of the NHL Conference Finals is tonight. Pittsburgh or Ottawa will advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs against Nashville. Puck drop is at 7pm .

—

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to close out the Boston Celtics in the NBA East Finals. The Cavs lead the series 3-1. Tip off is at 7:30 .

—