Local Sports Plus Rangers Back to Work Tonight

Paris – Last night in the Region 14 baseball tournament semi-finals, the Paris Junior College Dragons fall to Navarro, 18-11. It was the highest scoring game in the tournament’s history as the Dragon’s season comes to an end. PJC finished the year with a 25-28 overall record and defeated Alvin college and Panola college to reach the semi-final round.

—

Mount Pleasant – At this weekend’s State Track and Field Meet, Chapel Hill Michae’lann DeMaggio took home a silver medal in the Class 3A Triple Jump, her second consecutive 2nd place finish, grabbing the silver in 2016 as well. After pulling away in the late innings to reach the Region 2 Semi-Finals, the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs prepare to take on Lone Oak in a best of three series. Game one is set for Thursday at 6pm . Game two is Friday 6 and game three would be Saturday at 2pm if necessary. All games are at Texas A&M-Commerce and be heard live on STAR 96.9. The winner faces advances to the Region Two championship against either Howe or Hooks.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Lone Oak Lady Buffalo head into the Class 3A Region 2 Semi-Finals this weekend against the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs. Game one of the best of three series is Thursday at 6pm . Game two is Friday at 6 and game three will be Saturday at 2pm , if necessary.

The Cumby Lady Trojan softball team was recognized for their play this season, landing several athletes on the All-District team. 14-2A first team selections were Junior, Alyssa Morgan and Freshman Carly Talley. On the second team is Sydney Spillers and Honorable Mentions include Laura Rector, Bailey Busby and Paige Seely.

—

The Texas Rangers return to action today beginning a series with the Philadelphia Phillies. They’ll have to do so without Carlos Gomez for the foreseeable future. Gomez has a strained right hamstring and is expected to miss the next month. First pitch in game one of three between the Rangers and Phillies [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

The Eastern Conference Finals are set in the NBA, as Boston defeats Washington, 115-105. The Celtics will match up with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, while tonight the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors play game two. Golden State leads the series 1-0.

The NBA lottery draft will also be held tonight. The Dallas Mavericks hold the ninth best odds at landing the top spot at 1.7% and are most likely to land the 9th spot with over an 80% chance. The Brooklyn Nets hold the highest odds at 25%.