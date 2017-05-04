Local Sports Plus Rangers Crushed in Houston

Paris – There’s been a site change for the Prairiland Lady Patriot softball playoffs against Harleton. The two teams will play their best of three series at Sulphur Springs with game one tomorrow at 7pm. Prairiland baseball takes on Hooks in Pittsburg at 6:30 Friday for game one. The North Lamar Pantherette’s look to follow up their dominating opening round win when they face Henderson in a one game playoff Friday at Lindale. First pitch on MIX 107.7 is at 6:30. The Panther baseball team opens the postseason with a three game set against Mabank. Game one is Friday at North Lamar at 7:30. The Paris Wildcats visit the Brownsboro Bears for game one Friday at 7 on 101.9 KBUS.
Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs look to keep up the post season success against New Diana. Game’s one and two are Friday evening at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall on STAR 96.9. Game one begins at 6pm with game two to follow. Game three would be Saturday at 1pm if necessary. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Hughes Springs Mustangs square off Friday night at NTCC at 7pm. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates take on Bullard this weekend at Pine Tree high school in Longview. Game one is Friday 7pm. Game two is Saturday at 2 with game three to follow if necessary.
Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat baseball team opens postseason play against North Forney in a best of three series in the bi-district round. Game one is set for Friday night at North Forney High school at 7pm. The Wildcats return home for game two on Saturday at 11:30am. Game three will follow if necessary. The Cooper Bulldogs take on Queen City in the bi-district round in a best of three series. Game one is Friday at 7pm at Mt. Pleasant’s OL Colley Field. Game two is Saturday at noon and game three will follow if necessary.
The Texas Rangers were crushed last night at the hands of the Houston Astros, 10-1. The lone Ranger run came on a Ryan Rue RBI single in the 5th inning. Texas falls to 11-17 on the season and sit in last place in the AL West, eight games out of first place. The Rangers and Astros wrap up their four game set this afternoon as Texas looks to avoid the sweep. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 1:10pm.
In the NBA Conference Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers win over Toronto, 125-103 to go up two games to none in the series. LeBron James dropped in 39 points with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs even things up at one apiece after being Houston, 121-96.
In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins win 3-2 to put Washington on the brink of elimination. And the Ducks edge the Oilers 4-3.