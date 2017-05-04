Local Sports Plus Rangers Crushed in Houston

Paris – There’s been a site change for the Prairiland Lady Patriot softball playoffs against Harleton. The two teams will play their best of three series at Sulphur Springs with game one tomorrow at 7pm . Prairiland baseball takes on Hooks in Pittsburg at 6:30 Friday for game one. The North Lamar Pantherette’s look to follow up their dominating opening round win when they face Henderson in a one game playoff Friday at Lindale. First pitch on MIX 107.7 is at 6:30 . The Panther baseball team opens the postseason with a three game set against Mabank. Game one is Friday at North Lamar at 7:30 . The Paris Wildcats visit the Brownsboro Bears for game one Friday at 7 on 101.9 KBUS.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs look to keep up the post season success against New Diana. Game’s one and two are Friday evening at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall on STAR 96.9. Game one begins at 6pm with game two to follow. Game three would be Saturday at 1pm if necessary. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Hughes Springs Mustangs square off Friday night at NTCC at 7pm . The Pittsburg Lady Pirates take on Bullard this weekend at Pine Tree high school in Longview. Game one is Friday 7pm . Game two is Saturday at 2 with game three to follow if necessary.

—