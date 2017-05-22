Local Sports Plus Rangers Get Back on Track

Paris – The Paris Teen Baseball League begins today and will go through the end of June. Teams this year include, Panther Blue and Gold. Wildcat White and Blue. Detroit, the Patriots, Rivercrest and Sam Rayburn. Tonight the league gets underway with the Patriots against Panther Blue at Prairiland while Wildcat White is up against Rivercrest at Hub Hollis Field.

Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team advanced to the Class 3A, Region 2 Finals, beating Lone Oak two games to one, including a 5-1 win in game three. It’s the first time in school history the Lady Mustangs have reached the Regional Finals. The 18-2A All-District team has been released. Saltillo’s Matthew Gurley is selected as the 1st Team Utility Player. Michael Simmons, Clayton Wilson, and Michael Clover are 2nd team selections.

Sulphur Springs – The 18-2A All-District team has been released. Wyatt Wharton of North Hopkins is named District MVP. Teammate, Victor Rojo is Defensive Player of the Year, Brycen Gillespie is Newcomer of the Year and Tim Henderson is Coach of the Year. The Offensive MVP is Marshall Anderson of Yantis and Lucas Cerretani is chosen as Pitcher of the Year. Nathan Dart and Aaron Ross of Campbell are 1st team selections. Elmer Rodriguez, R.J. Valentine, Brandon Coble and Ethan Coble land on the 1st team for Cumby, along with Jaden Goldsmith and Brennon Seymore of Sulphur Bluff.

Last night the Texas Rangers beat Detroit 5-2, taking two of three from the Tigers. Mike Napoli had the big blast in the 5th. Yu Darvish picked up the win on the mound for Texas who remains in 2nd place in the AL West, 5.5 games behind the Astros. The Rangers have today off before returning to the diamond tomorrow against Boston.

In the NBA Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics take down the Cleveland Cavaliers, 111-108. Marcus Smart lead the way with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The Cavs still lead the East Finals, 2-1. Tonight Golden State looks to sweep San Antonio in the West.

And in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins dominate game five over Ottawa, 7-0 to take a three-two series lead.

