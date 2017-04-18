Local Sports Plus Rangers Get Back on Track

Paris – High school baseball continues, while district play in softball is coming down the stretch. The 4th ranked North Lamar Pantherettes wrap up district play on the road against Pittsburg at 6pm . The Panthers face the Pirates at 7:30 . The Paris Wildcats look to bounce back at Atlanta. The district 13-3A Champion Prairiland Lady Patriots host Cooper and the Patriot and Bulldog baseball teams battle it out. Both games begin at 6. Chisum welcomes Chapel Hill. And with the title on the line, the Detroit Lady Eagles host the Rivercrest Lady Rebels with first pitch coming at 4:30 this afternoon.

Mount Pleasant – High school baseball continues, while district play in softball is coming down the stretch. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils welcome in the Chisum Mustangs tonight . Softball is scheduled for 6pm , while the Red Devils and Mustangs square off for playoff positioning at 7:30 . The Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers head to Texarkana to face rival Texas High. Softball begins at 6pm . First pitch in baseball is set for 7. The Pittsburg Pirates and Lady Pirates welcome in North Lamar. And the Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to wrap up a district title and the No. 1 seed in district when they visit the Detroit Lady Eagles.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wilidcats have announced they’ll begin spring football practice this coming Monday . Spring football for the Wildcats will conclude with the Blue and White game on May 19th . High school baseball continues, while district play in softball is coming down the stretch. The Cooper Bulldogs and Dogette’s travel to Prairiland to face the Patriots and Lady Patriots. Both games have first pitch scheduled for 6pm . And North Hopkins hosts playoff bound Cumby in a rivalry game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 .

The Texas Rangers get back on track with an opening series win over Oakland last night, 7-0. A. J. Griffin pitched six shutout innings of one hit baseball to earn the win. Nomar Mazara stayed hot to get the scoring started finishing the game with three RBI’s. And Keone Kela pitched a scoreless 9th inning. It’s Darvish Day as the Rangers and A’s play game two [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is at 9:05pm

All four playoff games in the NHL went into overtime last night. Toronto takes a 2-1 series lead over Washington after a 4-3 win. Ottawa beats Boston 4-3 for a 2-1 advantage. Nashville beats Chicago 3-2 and ahead 3 games to none. And Anaheim is on the verge of a sweep of Calgary after a 5-4 win.

And in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, Cleveland beats Indiana, 117-111 for a 2-0 series lead. And the San Antonio Spurs go up 2-0 after beating Memphis, 96-82.