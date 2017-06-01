Local Sports Plus Rangers Lose in Extra Innings

Paris – The Paris Education Foundation hosts the annual J. T. Davis Golf Tournament. This year the tournament is set to tee off on Saturday, June 3rd at the Paris Golf and Country Club. The format features four person teams with an 8am tournament and another at 1pm . Cost is $125 per team with proceeds used for scholarships and Paris Educational Foundation operational expenses.

Mount Pleasant – Last night the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team’s season comes to an end, falling to Little River Academy, 3-2 in the State Semi-Finals. In what will be considered the best season in the Hughes Springs softball program’s history, the Lady Mustangs finished 34-4 overall, were district 14-3A Champions and Region 2 Champions as well.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat football team won a pair of 7-on-7 games over the Paris Wildcats earlier this week. 30+ players took part in the games where several players stood out. Quarterbacks Ryan Humphries and D’Corian Young both took quality reps while Simeon Taylor and Landry Tyson made big plays at wide receiver. Sulphur Springs will play in a 7-on-7 state qualifier in Tyler on June 17th .

Last night the Texas Rangers spoil another lead, losing to Tampa Bay, 7-5 in 10 innings. Texas took a 4-3 lead on a double from Elvis Andrus. But Tampa Bay rocked the Texas bullpen, hitting three home runs in the 9th and 10th inning. The Rangers, with the day off today, fall to 26-28 on the season and sit in 3rd place in the AL West.

The NBA Finals tips off tonight between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Two years ago the Warriors defeated the Cavs in six games. Last year, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won Cleveland’s first major sports title in 52 years. Tip off tonight is set for 8pm .

