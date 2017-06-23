Local Sports Plus Rangers Punish Jays

The Sulphur Springs Wildcat football team makes one final push for the 7 on 7 state football tournament next weekend. To do so, they’ll have to finish as one of the top four out of 32 teams in the state qualifiers in Rowlett. They’ll be grouped with Richardson Pearce, Denison and Tyler Lee.

Yesterday afternoon the Texas Rangers crush the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-4. Texas crushed four home runs in the win, including two from Carlos Gomez, with one coming in the 2nd inning and a 432′ bomb in the 7th [AUDIO]. The Rangers draw even at 36-36 on the season after splitting four games with the Blue Jays. They’ll travel to the Northeast to visit the New York Yankees for a weekend series. It’s Darvish Day with Yu on the hill against Masahiro Tanaka. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:05 .

Last night in the College World Series the TCU Horn Frogs eliminate Louisville, 4-3. The Horn Frogs will take on Florida tonight at 7pm . This afternoon unbeaten Oregon will look to knock out LSU. The Tigers will need two consecutive wins to advance. First pitch is at 2pm .

In the NBA Draft the Dallas Mavericks stay put at No. 9 and take an explosive point guard [AUDIO]. At 6’3” 195lbs, Smith averaged 18 points per game, more than six assists and four and a half rebounds. Washington’s Markelle Fultz goes number 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Lonzo Ball from UCLA is picked 2nd by the Lakers. Duke’s Jayson Tatum to the Celtics at number 3. Josh Jackson of Kansas to the Suns at four and Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox to the Kings rounds out the top five.