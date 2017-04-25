Local Sports Plus Ware Retires A Cowboy

Paris – The regular season is coming to a close in high school baseball. Prairiland can improve their playoff positioning at home against Winnsboro tonight at 7pm . The Patriots are tied with the Cooper Bulldogs, who host the Chapel Hill Red Devils this evening at 6. The Paris Wildcats can lock in a playoff spot with a road win over Pittsburg tonight at 6. The North Lamar Panthers have already clinched a spot in the post season and can lock themselves in 2nd place when they face Liberty Eylau in Texarkana at 7.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Mt. Vernon Tigers are fighting for playoff positioning. The Red Devils clinch a post season birth with a road win over Cooper tonight at 6pm . Mt. Vernon needs a Chapel Hill loss and a road win over last place Como-Pickton. First pitch is at 7:30 . It’s win and you’re in between the Pittsburg Pirates and Paris Wildcats. First pitch from Pirate Field is at 6pm And the Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team plays their final home game at O. L. Colley Field in a non-district contest against Arkansas High for senior night. First pitch is at 7pm .

—

Sulphur Springs – With the Hallsville Bobcats dropping their second district game on Friday night in an extra inning loss to Marshall, the Sulphur Springs baseball team can capture an outright district 16-5A crown with a pair of wins this week. They’ll first have to take care of business tonight against Greenville in the Wildcats final home game of the regular season. First pitch is at 7pm . The Cooper Bulldogs look to lock in the No. 2 seed in 14-4A when they host Chapel Hill. And the Mt. Vernon Tigers look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel to face Como-Pickton. First pitch is at 7:30 .

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to Minnesota, 3-2. Joey Gallo drove in another run, as did Rougned Odor. Texas falls to 9-11 on the season and face off with the Twins again tonight at Globe Life Park in Arlington. First pitch this evening [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

In the NBA Playoffs, Toronto takes a 3-2 series lead after beating Milwaukee, 118-93. Atlanta wins over Washington, 111-101 to even the series up at two games apiece. And the Golden State Warriors win game four over Portland, 128-103 to sweep the Trailblazers.

—

And the franchise all-time sacks leader, DeMarcus Ware, has re-signed so he can retire a Dallas Cowboy. Ware finishes 8th all time with a 138.5 sacks. 117 with the Cowboys and 21.5 with the Denver Broncos where DeMarcus helped win a Super Bowl in 2015.