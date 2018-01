Troopers were on the scene a crash on US 79-E in Henderson, just west of CR-304. An overturned log truck obstructed the roadway. They are rerouting traffic around the incident by those traveling east diverted off US-79 onto FM-3135 then onto FM-1251 into Panola County. Westbound traffic will be diverted south onto FM-1798 then onto US-259S, then north into Henderson.