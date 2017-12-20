Lone Star Police Jail Truck Driver

Robert Turner

Lone Star PD Facebook page

An 18-wheeler driver has been arrested after a traffic stop by Lone Star police on felony drug charges. Officers found a quantity of cocaine in the cab of the truck driven by Robert Turner of Arkansas, who was allegedly trying to sell the narcotics on Main Street. He was booked into the Morris County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license.

Statement by LSPD

The Lone Star Police Department was dispatched to Main Street in reference to a suspicious person who was driving an 18-wheeler who was trying to sell illegal narcotics. Lone Star Officer Stephen Rathbun located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Robert Turner from Arkansas. Officer Rathbun detected numerous signs of deceptive behavior while speaking with Turner. Consent was given to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, Officers noticed there was suspected cocaine located in the cab. Turner was booked into the Morris County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram. They also issued Turner a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Invalid.