A longtime Longview High School teacher died during an International Baccalaureate Awards ceremony at the Summit Club in Longview. Charles Parsons, a Latin teacher, apparently began feeling ill during the ceremony, went to the bathroom and later died. A doctor who was at the club attended to him, as did emergency medical technicians who were called to the scene. Longview High School Principal James Brewer made an announcement to students about the death at the end of the ceremony.