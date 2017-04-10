LOUISIANA MAN GUILTY OF SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE, KIDNAPPING CONSPIRACY

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Logansport man has pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Many, La., and kidnapping a victim in east Texas.

Christopher L. Douglas, 36, of Logansport, La., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to the guilty pleas, law enforcement agents recorded Douglas selling 2 ounces of methamphetamine on April 26, 2016 for $2,000 in Many. In addition, he pleaded guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy charge from the Eastern District of Texas, in which he participated with others to kidnap the victim, demand ransom, and ultimately attempted to kill the victim, all arising out of related drug trafficking.

Douglas faces five to 40 years in prison for the drug charge and up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge. He also faces not less than four years of supervised release and up to a $5 million fine. The court set a sentencing date of August 25, 2017.

The FBI, ATF-Tyler Texas, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department and Longview Police Department conducted the investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. Cowles Jr. is prosecuting the case for the Western District of Louisiana, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hable is prosecuting the case for the Eastern District of Texas.

# #