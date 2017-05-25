Loves Opens Travel Center In Paris

Love’s Travel Stops opened its 62nd Texas location today with the addition of a travel stop in Paris. The new

travel stop, located at U.S. Highway 271 and Main Street, adds approximately 40 jobs to Lamar County.

“Love’s has been expanding its presence nationally and in Texas in recent years, and adding a location in Paris is

a perfect fit,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “The county seat attracts people from all over Lamar County. Our new travel stop along the busy U.S. Highway 271 will provide convenient access to the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to residents and travelers in Paris.” The 7,000-square-foot facility features Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken restaurants, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, 10 fuel pumps and more. It offers diesel fuel pumps, showers, laundry facilities and truck-parking spaces for professional truck drivers.

Love’s will celebrate the opening with a $2,000 donation to Boy Scout Troop 2. The donation will be presented at a ribbon cutting held in conjunction with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks.