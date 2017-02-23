Major Drug Bust In Hopkins County

State Troopers responded to a minor crash at the 116 mile marker of I-30 in Hopkins County and became suspicious of the occupants. They were granted permission to search the vehicle and found 6.4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a secret compartment of the battery on the vehicle. 26 year old Isak Carrillo and 20 year old Lizette Ibarra were arrested for possession of a controlled substance equal to or more than 400 grams. Bond for each suspect was set at $75,000 and they remained in the Hopkins County jail. Both suspects are from New Mexico.