Major Northeast Texas narcotics raids in Upshur and Gregg counties have resulted in three arrests. The raids were part of a large multi agency operation and netted large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, 20 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and over $14,000 in cash. 28 year old Andrew Jonathan Hearnsberger of Kilgore and 27 year old Johnny Carol Denton and 24 year old Emily Nicole Maples, both of Gilmer were arrested.