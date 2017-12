George Bergin

Hopkins County Jail

The man arrested by Hopkins County Deputies after a roundup of several hundred heads of malnourished and neglected cattle was initiated by SPCA, has been identified as 61-year-old George Lawrence Bergin of Sulphur Springs. The cows, calves, and bulls were living on at least six locations in Hopkins County, and have removed to an undisclosed location where they will be cared for by a veterinarian. Bergin has been charged with felony cruelty to livestock animals.