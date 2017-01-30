Man Dead After Standoff With SSPD Identified

A man has reportedly committed suicide after a standoff with a Sulphur Springs PD SWAT team late Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Kyle after receiving a call about a man barricaded inside the residence who was threatening to injure himself. Other residents of the home were allowed to leave the home, and officers fired tear gas into the house but the man still refused to come out. Officers then made entry, and found 38 year old Robert R. Richardson dead of an apparently self inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy has been ordered.