Morrell banner
Car-Mart Header
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Wood Air Header
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Tri-City Charter
Adkin’s Finance

Man Dead After Standoff With SSPD Identified

10 hours ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

crime-scene

A man has reportedly committed suicide after a standoff with a Sulphur Springs PD SWAT  team late Friday night.  Officers responded to the 100 block of Kyle after receiving a call about a man barricaded inside the residence who was threatening to injure himself. Other residents of the home were allowed to leave the home, and officers fired tear gas into the house but the man still refused to come out.  Officers then made entry, and found 38 year old Robert R. Richardson dead of an apparently self inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy has been ordered.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     