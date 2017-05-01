Man Dead In Sulphur Springs Motorcycle Crash

A 68 year old Hopkins County man has died at Christus-Mother Frances-Hospital of injuries he received when his motorcycle collided with a passenger car on Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs. He was identified as Joe Keith McIntyre of Sulphur Springs. An autopsy has been ordered. The 75 year old driver of the passenger car involved was given a citation for failure to yield. The investigation by the Sulphur Springs PD is continuing, and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the DA’s office.