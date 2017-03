A man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to a Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Lufkin has entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors. 40-year-old Almuhajir Salahuddin pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor terroristic threat and was sentenced to 1 year in the Angelina County jail. The bomb threat reportedly cost the plant $2,200 in lost employee productivity and several hundred thousand dollars in lost product.