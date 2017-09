Daniel Santana Mendez 20, of Sulphur Springs, has been sentenced by 8th District Judge Eddie Northcutt to ten years Deferred Adjudication Probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child. He must also spend 120 days in the Hopkins County Jail. For the remainder of his probation, he must serve the days of the victim’s birthday and the date of her assault behind bars. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.