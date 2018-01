mugshot not available

An East Texas man convicted of shooting at a sheriff’s deputy in March 2016 and then fleeing to Arkansas has been sentenced to life in prison. Jurors in Smith County who convicted 33-year-old Ricardo Pineda of aggravated assault against a peace officer also decided the Tyler man should be fined $10,000. Pineda fired more than a dozen rifle shots at the deputy during a high-speed pursuit, but there were no injuries.