The search continues throughout the region for a Bonham fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. 35 year old Timothy Gorman is accused of ramming another family’s car in a McDonald’s drive-thru and leading police on a chase in his vehicle, before crashing and fleeing on foot. He faces charges of Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon and other offenses in Fannin County and is wanted in Idaho on narcotics violations and fleeing from police.