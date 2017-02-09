Manhunt Suspect Remains In Jail

The man who eluded law enforcement Tuesday after a manhunt near Sulphur Bluff was taken into custody shortly before 7am Wednesday morning by Hopkins County deputies after he had knocked on several doors and was finally given a ride to work from a man who had called authorities. John Samuel Maxwell, formerly of Paris, was cornered by a convenience store manager, deputies and an investigator and had to be tazed so he could be arrested. Maxwell has been charged with violating his parole on crimes committed in Lamar and Red River counties, evading arrest with priors, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail because bond was denied on the parole charge.