Mariah Jameyson Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week

RICHARDSON – The LSC office Tuesday, named Texas A&M University-Commerce softball catcher Mariah Jameyson the Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week.

Jameyson – a junior from Seattle, Wash. – is the league leader in RBIs after the first week of play, helping the Lions to a 4-1 record at the SAU Invitational. She started and caught the entire weekend and had at least one RBI in each game with a total of 12. She went 3-for-4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and three runs scored versus Southern Arkansas. For the week, Jameyson hit .471 with eight hits, seven runs, and two home runs. Her effort ties her for second in the league in extra-base hits and slugging percentage amongst regulars.

“It’s exciting for Mariah to get the hitter of the week in the Lone Star Conference, said Lion Head Softball Coach Richie Bruister. “This is one of the best hitting conferences in the country, so to do that you have to have an outstanding weekend. There were a lot of great performances offensively that could be worthy of that normally, but there’s always somebody who does something awesome, and she certainly did that.”

Jameyson and the Lions are 4-1 entering this weekend’s NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. A&M-Commerce will play five games over the weekend, with live stats available for all five games at LionAthletics.com

—

Josh Manck

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce