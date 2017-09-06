Martin Begins Leadership as NLISD Interim Superintendent

Paris, Texas – In its third week of school, North Lamar ISD has named Charlie Martin as interim superintendent. He fills the position after John McCullough stepped down as superintendent on August 28 following an agreed upon severance package with the school board.

Coming out of a short retirement, Martin began his first day on the job Tuesday.

NL Assistant Superintendent Brandon Dennard said, “With over three decades of educational experience, North Lamar is excited to have Charlie Martin take over as the interim superintendent. Mr. Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help the district move forward. We are looking forward to his leadership and the direction of the district.”

NL school board member Kristi Trammell said, “We were fortunate to have had several outstanding, highly qualified candidates for the position, and any one of them could have served capably. But at the end of the day, Mr. Martin’s lengthy superintendent experience, his leadership qualities and people strengths, and his track record of promoting academic excellence made his our top choice.”

Adding to what the board sees Martin bringing to the district, Sheila Daughtrey said, “Charlie Martin will add the calm that our district needs. He has said we need to get back to normalcy, ‘Let the teachers teach, and the kids get back to being educated.’ He has the expertise necessary to lead this district to be the district that everyone wants to knock the doors down to be a part of. I respect the common sense approach to education that Mr. Martin voiced in his interview. We are fortunate to have this man willing to be a part of the North Lamar family. Being from Lamar County, I feel he understands our community and how to lead us to move forward on a positive path.”

Speaking of Martin’s leadership for North Lamar, board member Rickey Richardson said, “Charlie Martin is exactly the kind of guy we need as superintendent at this time. His experience along with his ability to lead and direct our district at this time is invaluable. Mr. Martin’s positive attitude and experience with improving district morale is exceptional. I personally believe we are a better district today with Mr. Martin as Superintendent.”

“I appreciate Charlie’s willingness to help North Lamar,” added board member Tim Stone. “We will be counting on his experience and expertise to guide us through the challenges we face with facilities and the transition process. He is committed to continue to move the district forward with innovation and technology. His familiarity within the community and the district are additional strengths I feel will help the district through this time. I look forward to working with him.”

With Martin’s guidance and direction, North Lamar will continue to move forward committed in a united atmosphere and providing the best education possible for its students.