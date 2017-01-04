Mavericks Win Plus Cowboys Look To Shore Up OL Depth

Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut never set foot on the court at the same time Tuesday, and the Mavericks came up with a 113-105 win over Washington. The win was the Mavericks’ fifth in their last nine games and while it didn’t get them completely out of the Western Conference cellar (they’re tied with Phoenix at 11-24), they did start 2017 and a month of friendly scheduling with a victory that they hope will springboard them to a slow move up toward the West’s top eight teams. It took a huge night by the bench as Devin Harris and Seth Curry combined for 33 of the 43 points the Mavericks got from their reserves. Harris had a season-best 17 points in just 17 minutes.

The Dallas Cowboys worked out free agent guard Jonathan Cooper and are considering adding him to the roster as insurance for now and next season. Cooper, a former 2013 first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals out of North Carolina, was released last week by the Cleveland Browns. He was traded by the Cardinals to the New England Patriots in the off season before being released in October and joining the Browns.

Texas announced the final two hires to Tom Herman’s first Longhorn coaching staff Tuesday. Beck will serve as the new OC as well as coaching quarterbacks and running Herman’s scheme. Additionally, Chicago Bears assistant Stan Drayton, who recruited Ezekiel Elliott to Ohio State, was named associate head coach and run game coordinator.

Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Oklahoma’s Semaje Perine headed to the NFL draft Tuesday, leaving behind great highlights, impressive records – and two big holes. Even though neither is guaranteed to go in the first round, don’t second-guess the decision. Each played through nagging injuries in their careers and each is undoubtedly aware of the risk that comes with playing a skill position. Even if they weren’t, just a bit of channel surfing during bowl season would have provided enough evidence of what can go wrong.