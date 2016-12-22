Mavs Get the Win Plus Cowboys and College Bowl Games

Area high school basketball teams have continued putting in the work over the holiday break, but will be off this weekend for the Christmas break. They’ll return to action next week. Most teams will be taking part in their final tournaments of the season.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks sneak by Portland 96-95. The Mavs led by as many as 25 in the game, but the Trailblazers come back efforts would fall short. Harrison Barnes dropped in 28 points for the Mavs. Daron Williams added 23. Dallas improves to 8-21 on the season and despite still being at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Mavs no longer have the worst record in the NBA.

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a division title, a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, and homefield advantage through the Super Bowl. All they’ve got to do is win over Detroit on Monday Night Football [on 101.9 KBUS]. The Cowboys would receive help winning the NFC East and the first round bye tonight if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants.

In a college hoops top 10 match up, the 10th ranked Louisville Cardinals take down number 6 Kentucky 73-70. Quentin Snider had a game high 22 for Louisville. DeAaron Fox had 21 to lead Kentucky.

And college football bow season continues on with BYU defeating Wyoming, 24-21 in the Poinsettia Bowl. Tonight, Idaho is up against Colorado State in the Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 6pm.