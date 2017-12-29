Max Weinberg, Ace Frehley Join Entertainment Lineup For 2018 NHL Winter Classic

The temperature will be freezing but the music will be red hot at the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, as the Buffalo Sabres battle the New York Rangers at New York’s Citi Field. E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg and KISS legend Ace Frehley have been added to the performance lineup for the outdoor hockey game, joining the Goo Goo Dolls. Weinberg will be performing throughout the game as part of his quartet the Max Weinberg Jukebox, who will be serving as the house band during the event. Fans can vote via Twitter and Facebook on one of the songs Weinberg’s group will perform at the game, with the choices being AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” and The Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated.” Frehley will rock his classic hit “New York Groove” during the pre-game festivities. The song is played at Citi Field following every home win by the New York Mets. Goo Goo Dolls will perform during the first intermission of the NHL Winter Classic, which will air live January 1st on NBC.