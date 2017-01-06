A New Year of enlightenment and culture awaits as Perot Museum debuts Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed Exhibition, plus 3D films, adults-only social science and more!

Largest traveling exhibition about the Maya opens at the Perot Museum Feb. 11, plus final days for Giant Gems of the Smithsonian, a creative-themed Social Science, MLK and Presidents’ Day weekend activities, 3D films, Late Nights and Discovery Days give Museum goers plenty to kick off the new year

DALLAS (Jan. 6, 2017) – The holiday season has come and gone, but a new year of enlightenment, fun, culture and fantastic adventures is ahead as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science rings in 2017. Making its much-anticipated debut Feb. 11, the 10,000-square-foot Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed traveling exhibition will pay homage to one of the great civilizations of the ancient world with towering temples, underworld caves, more than 200 authentic artifacts and immersive experiences to delight all ages.

Other happenings of note include the electrically enthralling Electropolis 3D film (opening Jan. 9), First Thursday Late Nights, second Saturday Discovery Days, a creative- and fashion-themed adults-only Social Science, a kids sleepover, Engineers Week, plus special activities and extended hours during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend and Presidents’ Day weekend.

And just a few days remain until the Jan. 17 closing of Giant Gems of the Smithsonian, where nearly 30 never-before-seen-together great gems from the Smithsonian’s world-renowned National Gem Collection deliver some serious sparkle.

“It’s a great time to visit the Perot Museum as the holiday frenzy is behind us, and people are looking for fun things to do indoors until winter winds down,” said Dan Kohl, Perot Museum’s interim chief executive officer. “We’re especially excited to bring Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed to North Texas. This fascinating, illuminating exhibition gives guests a chance to walk in an archaeologist’s boots and rediscover one of history’s most influential, yet mysterious civilizations.”