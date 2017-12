mugshot not available

A Wood County grand jury indicted three Mineola residents for allegedly breaking into an Alba car wash change machine and destroying evidence. Kendall Leroy White, 29, 30-year-old Ashley Nacole Frazier, and 33-year-old Raymond Blake Caulk have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Charges against White were enhanced to a second-degree felony because of his prior convictions.