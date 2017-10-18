cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
Hopkins County Fall Festival
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Dale of a Deal
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

More Arrests and Charges Filed Related to Tammy Jordon Death:

4 hours ago News

 

 

 

Courtney McGill
Titus County Jail
Terry Lynn Heath
Titus County Jail
Rhett Lynn Davis
Titus County Jail
Laterrius Drennard Shine
Titus County Jail

Mt Pleasant PD Facebook Page

Mt Pleasant Police charged three additional subjects with various felonies stemming from a disturbance and ultimate death of Tammy Jordon on August 20 in Mount Pleasant on Booker Avenue.
Courtney McGill, 28, and Terry Heath, 46, had both previously been jailed for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon related to their actions just before the shooting death of Jordon. Police charge McGill with murder last Monday.

Two additional subjects were arrested Monday for their activities related to the disturbance and shooting death of Jordon. Rhett Davis, 24, was taken into custody for warrants issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Laterrius Shine, 32, was taken into custody on a warrant issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They booked both suspects into the Titus County Jail.

For a listing of bonds for all subjects go to http://www.tcsoinfo.com/inmate-lookup.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     