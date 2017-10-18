More Arrests and Charges Filed Related to Tammy Jordon Death:

Mt Pleasant Police charged three additional subjects with various felonies stemming from a disturbance and ultimate death of Tammy Jordon on August 20 in Mount Pleasant on Booker Avenue.Courtney McGill, 28, and Terry Heath, 46, had both previously been jailed for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon related to their actions just before the shooting death of Jordon. Police charge McGill with murder last Monday.

Two additional subjects were arrested Monday for their activities related to the disturbance and shooting death of Jordon. Rhett Davis, 24, was taken into custody for warrants issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Laterrius Shine, 32, was taken into custody on a warrant issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They booked both suspects into the Titus County Jail.

For a listing of bonds for all subjects go to http://www.tcsoinfo.com/inmate-lookup.