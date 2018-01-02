More Details About Greenville Child’s Murder

Dave Kirkpatrick

 

Brooke Ashley Craig
Hunt County Jail

Cameron Castillo Hunt County Jail

More details have been released about the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Kaden Green of Greenville. Investigators say it stemmed from a disturbance between 26-year-old Brooke Ashley Craig and the child’s father, 24-year-old Cameron Rafael Castillo. Craig allegedly fired into Castillo’s car and at least one bullet struck the child. Craig was captured after a brief chase by McKinney Police and has been charged with Capital Murder. Castillo was charged with violating his parole.

