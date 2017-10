More details have been released about the early Tuesday morning fatal shooting on Rufe Road near the Swink Community of Choctaw County. Investigators say 28-year-old Thomas Brantley Collins was assaulting his mother, when her boyfriend, Cary Gant, pulled a gun. Collins then allegedly tried to take the rifle away and it discharged. Collins was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrest has been made and the results of the OSBI investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney.