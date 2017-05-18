More High School Accolades Plus Rangers Win Eighth Straight

Paris – The 14-4A All-District softball team has been released. North Lamar Senior Bailee Nickerson and Junior Reagan Richardson are named Co-District MVP. Offensive MVP goes to Erin Scholl. Defensive MVP is Senior Madison Morrison and Coach Jimmy Fendley’s crew was named Coaching Staff of the Year. Paris High Freshman pitcher, Saya Swain, is named district Newcomer of the Year. Brooke Collard, Lauren Hodges, Ashlyn Reavis, Keegan Fendley, McKayla Figuroera and Summer Andrews are 1st team selections. Taylor Looney, Kammie Franklin, Taylor White, Makayla Brown, Codi Clark and Evelyn Brown are All-District 2nd team picks for the Paris Lady Cats.

—

Mount Pleasant – The 14-4A All-District softball team has been released. Kaycee Parker has been selected as the district’s Outstanding Defensive Player while teammate Bailey Smith is named Pitcher of the Year. Madison Sansom, Sydney Reynolds, Tori Henderson, Madison Busch, McKenna Wood, Sydney Waldrep, Sadie Waldrep, Taylor Bullock, and Abby Hammonds are 1st team All-District selections. Tonight the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team play game one in their best of three series against Lone Oak. First pitch this evening is at 6pm . Game two is tomorrow night at 6 and game three is Saturday at 2pm . All games will be played at Texas A&M-Commerce and broadcast live on STAR 96.9.

—

Sulphur Springs – The 16-5A All-District baseball team has been released. Sulphur Springs pitcher and 1st baseman, Triston McCormick, is selected as the District MVP. Junior Ryan Humphries is named Pitcher of the Year. Sophomore of the year goes to Kaden Argenbright and Jerrod Hammack’s crew is named Coaching Staff of the Year. Mason Buck is a 1st team All-District selection in the outfield. Tonight the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloe softball team plays game one in their best of three series against Hughes Springs in the Class 3A Region 2 Semi Finals. First pitch from Texas A&M-Commerce is set for 6pm . Game two is tomorrow at 6 with game three set for Saturday at 2, if necessary.

—

The streak stretches to 8 as the Texas Rangers beat the Phillies 9-3 last night. Jared Hoying smashed his first home run of his career in the win. Andrew Cashner picked up his first win and Austin Bibens-Dirkx made his major league debut. The Rangers are over .500 for the first time this season at 21-20. Texas will go for the sweep this afternoon [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is set for 1:05pm .

—

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Boston, 117-104 in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron James dropped in 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. Game two of the East Finals is tomorrow night.

—

And in the Stanley Cup Conference Finals, Ottawa dominates Pittsburgh 5-1 to take a 2-1 series lead in the East.