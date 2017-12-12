More Info On Sulphur Springs Drug Arrests

Brandon Black

Christopher Morgan

More information has been released about the arrest of two men by Hopkins County Deputies on drug charges. Brandon Reid Black, 31, of Eustace, and 34-year-old Christopher Michael Morgan, of Gun Barrel City, were taken into custody after they were stopped by Sulphur Springs Police for a traffic violation. Their vehicle had been reported as suspicious by a homeowner after the two men had pulled into his driveway for no apparent reason.