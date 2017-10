Sulphur Springs Police arrested a Morris County man on Shannon Road after responding to the 7-Star Truck Stop to investigate a report of an intoxicated person. Reginald Macauthor Stern, 43, of Omaha, was transported to the Hopkin County Jail, where a baggie of a controlled substance and a rock of suspected crack cocaine was discovered. Stern was charged with PI and Possession of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance