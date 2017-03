Two Northeast Texas men police say were about to steal a motorcycle in Kilgore were arrested after a K9 found 6 grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle. 50 year old Hubert Dale Mercer and 53 year old Randy William Sharp both of Daingerfield have been charged with 2 counts each of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 each. Mercer posted bond but Sharp remains behind bars.