Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in Dallas

Most Wanted Fugitive, Sex Offender Captured in Dallas

AUSTIN – Jahmar Nykel Young, 37, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now in custody after being captured Wednesday in Dallas. Young, a Bloods gang member, and convicted sex offender was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and larceny. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward up to $7,500 will be paid.

Working off tip information, DPS Special Agents coordinated with Dallas Police Department officers who conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Young. He was taken into custody without incident.

In 2001, Young was convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was paroled from prison in 2014 and had been wanted since May 2016. His criminal history also includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of the vehicle. For more information, see his captured bulletin at:

www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/capturedDetails.aspx?id=356.

So far in 2017, DPS and other agencies have arrested four Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including two sex offenders and three gang members, and $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.