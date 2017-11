Jadarien Payne, of Shreveport, was suspended from school, so as punishment his mother, Demetris Payne, offered his services for yard work. She posted an ad that he would do your lawn service, rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. It didn’t take long for someone to take Ms. Payne up on her offer. Her efforts have gone global after Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper featured her story.