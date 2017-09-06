cypress basin hospice
Tuesday around 2:00 pm, Troopers responded to a motorcycle fatality crash on CR-1707 in Cherokee County, 9.6 miles south of Jacksonville. Reportedly a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Danny Crouch, 68, of Rusk, was traveling south on FM-1910 entering a sharp left curve in the roadway. Crouch failed to negotiate the curve and exited the roadway, crossed a grass median at the intersection of FM-1910 and CR-1707 where the motorcycle overturned and ejected Crouch. Judge Brenda Dominy pronounced Crouch dead at the scene. Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk has his body.

