Mount Pleasant – Golf Cart Rules? No – State Laws!

When operating a golf cart on a public roadway:

•Persons who operate a golf cart must hold a valid Texas Drivers’ License. Children 16 years or younger are allowed to drive a cart ONLY if they have a DRIVERS LEARNING PERMIT and a licensed passenger of proper age accompany them.

•Knowingly allowing a person to operate a golf cart on a public roadway without a valid driver’s license is an offense. Parents can also receive a citation if they allow unlicensed children to drive a golf cart.

•Open containers of alcohol are NOT permitted on golf carts on public roadways.

•You must follow all Texas traffic laws as golf carts are considered moving vehicles. These rules include stop signs, yield signs, traffic lights, pedestrians, stopped school buses, and DWI/DUI laws apply.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will respond to complaints of illegal operation of golf carts on public roadways and take enforcement actions where and when appropriate.