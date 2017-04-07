MP Junior High Relay Results

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers competed in the District 16 5-A Meet last night in Hallsville. The following are some of the results.

7th Grade

Overall: 3rd Place

DISTRICT CHAMPION KATY OCHOA in the 1600-meter and the 2400-meter

100m – Kaylah Rosborough 2nd

200m – Kaylah Rosborough 2nd, Jaylah Rosborough 3rd, Ladi Guereca 4th

400m – Jordan Neal 5th

800m – Kaylee Ornelas 2nd

1600m – Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 6th

2400m – Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th

400m Relay – 2nd Place: Amaiah Thornton, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough

800m Relay – 3rd Place: Kaylah Rosborough, Ladi Guereca, Arlette DeJesus, Jaylah Rosborough

1600m Relay – 5th Place: Katelyn Hulse, Kaylee Ornelas, Jocelyn Zuniga, Katy Ochoa

Long Jump – Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 3rd

Triple Jump – Ladi Guereca 5th

Shot Put – Sarah Godfrey 4th

Discus – Trinitee Brannon 4th, Sarah Godfrey 5th

8th Grade

Overall: 3rd Place

DISTRICT CHAMPION JENNIFER SOTO in the 2400-meter

DISTRICT CHAMPION JALISSA ALVAREZ in the Shot Put

DISTRICT CO-CHAMPION KE’MYA DAVIS in the Pole Vault

100m – Ashlyn Brooks 2nd, Aunesti Brannon 3rd

200m – Aaliyah Simms 5th

400m – Aaliyah Simms 6th

800m – Buendy Frayer 3rd

1600m – Jennifer Soto 3rd

2400m – Jennifer Soto 1st

400m Relay – 5th Place: Ke’mya Davis, Aunesti Brannon, Ashlyn Brooks, Ashanti Thornton

1600m Relay – 3rd Place: Ke’mya Davis, Aaliyah Simms, Buendy Frayer, Ashlyn Brooks

Long Jump – Aunesti Brannon 5th

Triple Jump – Ashlyn Brooks 6th

Shot Put – Jalissa Alvarez 1st

Discus – Jalissa Alvarez 5th

Pole Vault – Ke’mya Davis T-1st

Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant ISD

8th Grade American History

Junior High Girls’ Coordinator