MP Junior High Relay Results

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers competed in the District 16 5-A Meet last night in Hallsville. The following are some of the results.
7th Grade
Overall: 3rd Place
DISTRICT CHAMPION KATY OCHOA in the 1600-meter and the 2400-meter
100m – Kaylah Rosborough 2nd
200m – Kaylah Rosborough 2nd, Jaylah Rosborough 3rd, Ladi Guereca 4th
400m – Jordan Neal 5th
800m – Kaylee Ornelas 2nd
1600m – Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 6th
2400m – Katy Ochoa 1st, Arlette DeJesus 5th
400m Relay – 2nd Place: Amaiah Thornton, Ladi Guereca, Karina Navarro, Jaylah Rosborough
800m Relay – 3rd Place: Kaylah Rosborough, Ladi Guereca, Arlette DeJesus, Jaylah Rosborough
1600m Relay – 5th Place: Katelyn Hulse, Kaylee Ornelas, Jocelyn Zuniga, Katy Ochoa
Long Jump – Ladi Guereca 2nd, Kaylah Rosborough 3rd
Triple Jump – Ladi Guereca 5th
Shot Put – Sarah Godfrey 4th
Discus – Trinitee Brannon 4th, Sarah Godfrey 5th
8th Grade
Overall: 3rd Place
DISTRICT CHAMPION JENNIFER SOTO in the 2400-meter
DISTRICT CHAMPION JALISSA ALVAREZ in the Shot Put
DISTRICT CO-CHAMPION KE’MYA DAVIS in the Pole Vault
100m – Ashlyn Brooks 2nd, Aunesti Brannon 3rd
200m – Aaliyah Simms 5th
400m – Aaliyah Simms 6th
800m – Buendy Frayer 3rd
1600m – Jennifer Soto 3rd
2400m – Jennifer Soto 1st
400m Relay – 5th Place: Ke’mya Davis, Aunesti Brannon, Ashlyn Brooks, Ashanti Thornton
1600m Relay – 3rd Place: Ke’mya Davis, Aaliyah Simms, Buendy Frayer, Ashlyn Brooks
Long Jump – Aunesti Brannon 5th
Triple Jump – Ashlyn Brooks 6th
Shot Put – Jalissa Alvarez 1st
Discus – Jalissa Alvarez 5th
Pole Vault – Ke’mya Davis T-1st
Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant ISD
8th Grade American History
Junior High Girls’ Coordinator