Wood Air Header
Tri-City Charter
Hess-Header Banner
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Adkin’s Finance
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

MP Lady Tigers Basketball

3 hours ago Sports

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

mt-pleasant

 

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers hosted Winfield last night. Only the 7th grade Lady Tigers competed.

The 7th grade B-Team beat a Winfield team that was a mix of 7th and 6th graders. Leading scorers for the Lady Tigers were Haylee Martinez, Amiah Thornton, and Mahogany Grundy.

The 7th grade A-Team beat a Winfield team that was a mix of 8th and 7th graders. The final score was 34-28 with CiCi Keeton and Trinitee Brannon leading the way for the Lady Tigers.

The MPJH Lady Tigers next competition will be on Thursday, January 12th, at Greenville Middle School.

Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
8th Grade American History
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     