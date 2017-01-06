MP Lady Tigers Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers hosted Winfield last night. Only the 7th grade Lady Tigers competed.

The 7th grade B-Team beat a Winfield team that was a mix of 7th and 6th graders. Leading scorers for the Lady Tigers were Haylee Martinez, Amiah Thornton, and Mahogany Grundy.

The 7th grade A-Team beat a Winfield team that was a mix of 8th and 7th graders. The final score was 34-28 with CiCi Keeton and Trinitee Brannon leading the way for the Lady Tigers.

The MPJH Lady Tigers next competition will be on Thursday, January 12th, at Greenville Middle School.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator